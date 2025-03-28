Broncos win Battle for Brisbane as Kristian Woolf’s Dolphins wait goes on

DOLPHINS 12 BRISBANE BRONCOS 20

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Friday

KRISTIAN WOOLF is still searching for his first win as Dolphins coach, after his side fell to the Broncos in the fifth Battle for Brisbane.

Journeyman centre Gehamat Shibasaki scored a try in each half as Brisbane kept their cross-town rivals at arm’s length at a rain-soaked Suncorp Stadium, thanks largely to another dominant display by in-form front-rower Payne Haas.

The Phins thumped their big brothers 40-6 in their last meeting, but Michael Maguire’s 2025 outfit are made of sterner stuff.

And although the Phins were far from disgraced, they’re still waiting for a maiden victory under ex-St Helens boss Woolf.

Maguire welcomed centre Kotoni Staggs back into the line-up that returned to form by beating the Cowboys in another Queensland derby, at the expense of Deine Mariner rather than Shibasaki.

And his faith in the 27-year-old over the up-and-coming Samoa international paid off when Shibasaki bagged a match-deciding brace.

He also registered a team-high 186 running metres, two line breaks and nine tackle breaks.

This was Shibasaki’s first double in an NRL career that began seven years ago in Broncos colours, before traversing stints at Newcastle, North Queensland and South Sydney.

The wet and wild conditions didn’t stop either side from throwing the ball around.

And Shibasaki was the first to trouble the scorers, steaming onto a brave Jack Gosiewski offload to streak away into the left-hand corner.

The Broncos quickly made it two to establish a commanding early lead after just a quarter of an hour.

Hooker Cory Paix — who impressed in the number-nine jumper all night — took advantage of some back-pedalling red jumpers, darting from dummy-half to cross next to the sticks.

But the Dolphins enjoyed their fair share of possession and finally got on the board thanks to Max Plath, whose father John was a staple of the all-conquering Broncos sides of the 1990s.

Plath Junior was rewarded for following up by Isaiya Katoa and Felise Kaufusi, crashing over to thrust his side back into the contest.

Up the other end, a Jordan Riki line break got the Broncos back on the front foot — and Staggs celebrated his return by stretching the Phins’ numbers down the short side to touch down for a vital try.

That four-pointer was the highlight of a productive night for the Tonga and Australia international, who suffered a quad injury in a pre-season trial.

Leading 16-6 at the break, the Broncos stretched their buffer midway through the second half.

Jamayne Isaako’s error gave Brisbane a good look in dangerous territory, and some slick hands by playmakers Adam Reynolds and Reece Walsh sent Shibasaki sprinting into the left corner again.

The Dolphins hammered the Broncos’ line for most of the second half, and finally broke through via Jake Averillo.

But eight points in four minutes was always going to be a bridge too far against one of the premiership fancies.

GAMESTAR: Payne Haas has kicked off 2025 in red-hot form, and churned out another monster shift here.

GAMEBREAKER: Gehamat Shibasaki’s second try in the 56th minute gave the Broncos enough points to defend.

MATCHFACTS

DOLPHINS

1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2 Jamayne Isaako

3 Jake Averillo

4 Herbie Farnworth

5 Jack Bostock

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Isaiya Katoa

8 Daniel Saifiti

9 Jeremy Marshall-King

10 Felise Kaufusi

11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

12 Max Plath

13 Tom Gilbert

Subs (all used)

14 Kurt Donoghoe

16 Mark Nicholls

17 Ray Stone

18 Kenny Bromwich

Tries: Plath (20), Averillo (76)

Goals: Isaako 2/2

BRONCOS

1 Reece Walsh

2 Selwyn Cobbo

3 Kotoni Staggs

4 Gehamat Shibasaki

5 Jesse Arthars

6 Ben Hunt

7 Adam Reynolds

8 Patrick Carrigan

9 Cory Paix

10 Payne Haas

11 Jack Gosiewski

12 Jordan Riki

13 Kobe Hetherington

Subs (all used)

14 Billy Walters

15 Corey Jensen

16 Xavier Willison

17 Brendan Piakura

Tries: Shibasaki (12, 56), Paix (15), Staggs (30)

Goals: Reynolds 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 6-10, 6-16; 6-20, 12-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dolphins: Herbie Farnworth; Broncos: Payne Haas

Penalty count: 5-2

Half-time: 6-16

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Attendance: 44,278