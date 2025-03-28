St Helens provide update on injured England star Leah Burke

ST HELENS co-coach Dec Hardman has confirmed that England winger Leah Burke is on track for a return later this year.

Having already bounced back from one serious ACL injury to score 32 tries in 16 appearances in 2024, Burke suffered the same injury in the other knee during the latter stages of the Grand Final.

The latest injury setback ruled Burke out of both England internationals against Wales in November and last month’s clash against Australia in Las Vegas.

“She’s doing really well,” Hardman said of Burke, who underwent surgery in December.

“Leah is immense and does everything to the book, so is coming along fine. Everyone at the club, including the medical staff, is really pleased with her progress.

“She is making great strides and is on target to be back in the Red Vee as soon as possible.

“I don’t think she’ll be back before the middle of the season though and we don’t want to rush her either.

“We don’t need to rush her because we’re quite blessed with outsides backs so we will just make sure she is right, she’s in the right fame of mind and her body is right and then see how we go from there.”