Brother of Dom Young finds new club

ALEX YOUNG, the brother of Newcastle Knights star Dom Young, has found a new club after failing to crack the Sydney Roosters first-team.

Following his younger brother’s departure to the Knights in a mid-season switch, it has now been confirmed that Alex has signed with the Cessnock Goannas, who compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

Alex had been on a developmental contract with the Roosters last season, but spent the majority of the year in the NSW Cup or Ron Massey Cup with the Glebe Dirty Reds.

The 26-year-old has previously spent time playing for Workington Town (2022-22) and Newcastle Thunder (2023) in the Championship.