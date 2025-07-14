Willie Peters’ agent claims Hull KR boss would “certainly be ready” to take linked coaching job

WILLIE PETERS’ agent, Braith Anasta, has claimed that the Hull KR boss would “certainly be ready” take the Gold Coast Titans job if it became available.

The Titans are currently rooted to the bottom of the NRL ladder with just four wins from 16 games as the pressure ramps up on current head coach Des Hasler.

Reports Down Under have already suggested that Hasler is ready to retire at the end of the 2025 NRL season, paving the way for a new man at the helm of the Gold Coats club from 2206 onwards.

And with Peters being continuously linked with a move to the NRL, Anasta has professed that the Australian is ‘ready’.

“I really do believe Willie (Peters) is ready to coach in the NRL,” Anasta told CODE Sports.

“Just watching what he has done with Hull KR is extraordinary.

“If the Titans job became available, I would certainly think Willie would be ready for that job.

“When you look at Hull KR, they were in a similar position to the Titans. He has taken a struggling, low-profile club in need of a freshen up and turned them into a winning club.

“The Titans are the type of club that would appeal to Willie, but we’ve had no talks with any NRL club at this stage.

“If a job comes up in the NRL, he will certainly be open to coming home to Australia.

“His work ethic, desire and drive is next level. He is a winner. Now that he has transformed Hull KR into a successful team, he can succeed at any club.

“I have had many types of coaches during my career and Willie is cut out for it, he will be amazing wherever he ends up.”