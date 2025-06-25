‘Bullmania never went away’: Bradford Bulls bring back Friday-night spectacle

BRADFORD BULLS coach Brian Noble reckons a bit of Friday-night razzamatazz is a great way to spread the word about the club’s ambition of a top-flight return.

Friday home games were a feature of the noughties glory period of Bullmania, when Noble had his first spell at the helm.

His current side have just won 32-6 against Batley, with a live DJ set and a pyrotechnics display part of the entertainment.

Bradford have further Friday matches against Hunslet (July 4), Oldham (July 18), Halifax (August 1) and Doncaster (August 8).

“I don’t think Bullmania has ever gone away,” he said.

“Hopefully it has found a bit of identity again.

“What we’ve got to do now is spread the word. These are opportunities. The club can put on a bit of a show.

“I’d love the crowd to go up for the game, and for the fans to being someone new along, and we want to play entertaining and winning football.”

Noble hopes centre Kieran Gill will be back for Sunday’s game at Barrow.