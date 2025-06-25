Toulouse Olympique break historic barriers with big schools tournament

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE invited more than 1,000 children to a schools tournament, breaking historic barriers for Rugby League.

The wartime Vichy ban on the sport in France was lifted in 1949 – but the game was not permitted in French schools until 50 years later.

Great strides have been made since then by the French Federation and its clubs to reintroduce the game at educational level.

And the creation of Catalans Dragons plus the progress of Toulouse has accelerated growth.

TO Association (the community founder club to the Championship side) spent last year introducing the game to six schools in the city’s Minimes district and the tournament was the fruition of that project.

A club spokesman said: “Over two days, the young people were able to put into practice everything they learned on the field, in good mood, respect and team spirit.

“It’s a huge thank you to the teachers, chaperones, members and of course to all the children for their energy and enthusiasm. Thanks to hard work, the future of our game is in good hands.

“The tournament is back with the Toulouse Olympic XIII and we can only see it growing and growing every year. These young people are the future of French Rugby League.”