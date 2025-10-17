Busy Bradford Bulls bring in new halfback

ROWAN MILNES is back at Bradford Bulls in the club’s first signing since their presence in next season’s Super League was confirmed.

The Bulls Academy-produced halfback who went on to play for Hull KR and Castleford Tigers will join hooker Andy Ackers in a new-look squad being assembled by incoming coach Kurt Haggerty.

Ackers’ move from Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal was announced earlier this week, with Milnes, 26, also penning a contract to 2027.

He has played 20 times previously for home-city club Bradford, and this year featured in twelve Castleford matches and five on loan to Salford.

“It’s nice to be back, it’s a really exciting time to be joining and I just can’t wait to get going now,” he said.

“Ever since I left I had the feeling I would end up back here one day and having watched the good things being done on and off the pitch, when the opportunity came, I grabbed it with both hands.

“I’m passionate about this club and wanted to see them get back to Super League and hopefully we can have a good season.

“I worked with Kurt for a brief period at Salford and I was really impressed with his knowledge and how he delivers his messages.

“I’ve been at a few clubs now and learnt a lot. It’s not all been plain sailing but I feel like this is the right club to get the best out of me.”

Haggerty added: “He’s a local lad who was desperate to come back and play for Bradford in Super League.

“I worked with him at the back end of my time at Salford and got to see parts of his game I hadn’t seen and needed to see.

“He is also a fantastic young man, a really good bloke to have in the environment and we’re really excited to have him.

“A big part of the conversation I had with him was we feel there’s a lot more to Rowan and hopefully I can help him unlock that with the style of rugby I want us to play.”