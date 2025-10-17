Scotland and Ireland name squads for wheelchair international

SCOTLAND and Ireland have named their squads for a wheelchair international tomorrow (Saturday).

The match begins at 1pm at The Oriam Performance Centre in Edinburgh.

Scotland coach Martyn Gill could hand debuts to London Roosters’ Max Owen and Rochdale Hornets’ Bradley Gleave.

“This is a transformational, rebuilding year for us – a chance to lay the foundations for the future,” said Gill.

Ireland, who won the Celtic Cup earlier this year, will see 17-year-old Cormac Downey handed his senior debut.

Their coach, Phil Roberts, said: “As always, our goal is improvement. We have challenged the group with some ambitious targets and if we achieve those, our performance will take care of itself.”

The international will be preceded by an ‘A team’ match between the nations’ respective second strings at 11am.

Scotland: Calum Davidson, Sarah Devlin, Hamish Douglas, Olivia Fulton, Bradley Gleave, David Hill, Calum Japes, Max Owen, Mark Robertson, John Willans.

Ireland: Toby Burton-Carter, Joseph Calcott, Cormac Downey, Mel Griffith, Cian Horgan, Peter Johnston, Tom Martin, Oran Spain.