Cade Cust set for Wigan Warriors exit as two clubs aiming to lure Super League playmaker

CADE CUST is set for an exit from Wigan Warriors as two clubs hold talks with the Super League playmaker.

Cust, who played a key role in Wigan’s 2022 Challenge Cup success, has been used more sporadically by head coach Matt Peet in 2023 with the Warriors boss favouring Harry Smith and Bevan French in the halves and Brad O’Neill and Sam Powell at hooker.

The playmaker does have an option in the club’s favour to extend his deal with the Warriors, but the Lancashire club will not be taking Cust up on that, League Express understands.

Cust’s manager, Chris Orr, has revealed that two clubs are in talks with the 24-year-old to bring him back to Australia.

“I don’t think he will be there (at Wigan in 2024) so we are working on him coming back to the NRL,” Orr told League Express.

“He has a couple of leads back here. We are talking to Wests Tigers and talking to the St George Illawarra Dragons.”

It still remains to be seen where Cust’s future lies beyond 2023.

