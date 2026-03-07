Cai Taylor-Wray a ‘genuine superstar’ says impressed York Knights boss

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth said Warrington Wolves have a “genuine superstar in the making” in Cai Taylor-Wray.

The young fullback scored one try and helped set up another with a stunning break in Warrington’s 38-30 victory over the Knights.

York had their own dangerous threat from the back in Toa Mata’afa, with Applegarth singing the praises of both.

He said: “That’s probably one of the best performances I’ve seen him have in a York shirt, if I’m honest with you, because that’s a different side to him.

“We’ve all known it’s in there, and it was good to see him have that confidence to go out there and express himself.

“Listen, we knew about Cai Taylor-Wray here as last year he went on loan to Widnes. We did a bit of homework on him then, and we knew he was an exceptional talent, and he showed it.

“We did a lot of preview on him and how to try and nullify the threat, but it’s very rare you see lads with that sort of balance and explosive speed.

“I think Warrington have got a genuine superstar in the making there.

“But there were two different fullbacks who both played very well in my opinion.”

He added on the gutsy defeat: “The lesson for us as a team is not giving that talent easy field position or possession, because we felt we could strike our own blows on them too.

“When we were on the front foot I thought we looked fantastic.

“But we just can’t afford, at this level, the momentum shifts as they are massive and when you’ve got a team that can punish you as much as Warrington can, or such as when Leeds did, it stings pretty hard.

“I thought the character we showed and the togetherness to get back into the game was great, but we don’t just want to be happy losers.”