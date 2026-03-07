‘Connectivity’ key to strong Sheffield Eagles start

SHEFFIELD EAGLES coach Craig Lingard believes close-season work on connectivity in a rebuilt squad has been reflected in their early defensive efforts.

In their 2025 campaign, when the former Keighley, Batley and Castleford boss had limited time to work with his inherited player pool during the build-up, the South Yorkshire side shipped 689 points in their 24 matches in the old-style Championship, an average of more than 28.

This time around, while beaten 34-6 by Super League Warrington in round three of the Challenge Cup, Sheffield conceded just 16 points in three clashes with second-tier rivals, beating Whitehaven in the league, the round two of the cup, before a 22-6 victory over Barrow at the Steel City Stadium.

Having visited Hunslet, Sheffield head to Rochdale on Sunday before an 1895 Cup preliminary-round visit to Swinton, with Lingard keen to keep the opposition out while sharpening the attack.

Asked for his view of the performance against Barrow, he responded: “It depends which aspect of it we are talking about.

“Offensively, we are still miles off, especially with ball in hand. But defensively, I thought we were outstanding for pretty much all of the game.

“At this stage, I’m pleased, because I think we’ll get better attacking-wise as the season goes on, but the key for me was to try to get the defence right, because if you don’t do that, you are snookered.

“While we can’t take our eye off the ball, so far we’ve been good in that regard, and attitude towards defensive work and the mentality of turning up for each other has pleased me, and if we keep it up, it will stand us in good stead.

“With it being such a changed squad, in pre-season, we put a lot of emphasis on forming connections.

“That included exercises away from the training field on bonding and supporting each other, working out how to cope when things aren’t going your way.

“The players embraced what we were trying to do and I think they’ve shown that connectivity which is so crucial in sport.”