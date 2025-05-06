Caius Faatili speaks on that try in Wakefield Trinity’s Magic Weekend win

WHEN Caius Faatili received the ball inside his own half in Wakefield Trinity’s demolition of Castleford Tigers on the final game of the Magic Weekend, few expected what followed.

The former Melbourne Storm product bounced off Rowan Milnes with ease before rounding fullback Tex Hoy like a sprightly playmaker and cantering over from 40 metres out.

It was just rewards for a fantastic performance from Faatili who has quickly become a fans’ favourite at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

On that try, after the game Faatili spoke to the press, with the 23-year-old believing his remarkable effort to be “lucky” – much to the shock of the members of the media present.

“I think it was a bit lucky! I pushed off of Corey Hall and I think Tex Hoy came off with a hamstring injury,” Faatili said.

“I definitely was on the treadmill the last 20 minutes and the try-line seemed to be getting further away!”

In terms of his first Magic Weekend experience, Faatili enthused about the event at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park, whilst his try celebration of smashing a coconut and pretending to drink from it raised £180 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“I loved the whole occasion. Daryl Powell has been talking about it through the week and how it is an awesome occasion.

“Playing at the stadium, the awesome stadium and it was awesome to see all the Wakefield fans turn out in their numbers.

“You don’t get to see much of the stadium as you’re only here an hour before the game but it’s been great to be a part of it.”