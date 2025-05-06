Canberra Raiders veteran Josh Papali’i ‘set for move’ to named Super League club

CANBERRA RAIDERS veteran Josh Papali’i is reportedly set for a move to St Helens.

That’s according to The League Scene which is claiming that the club is set to bring in the NRL enforcer ahead of the loss of Morgan Knowles to the Dolphins.

Papali’i is set to sign a two-year deal from next season, according to the Australian news outlet.

The speculation comes after Papali’i admitted that his time at the Raiders is “slowly coming to an end” following 314 appearances for the Green Machine since debuting for the NRL side back in 2011.

“Taps being Taps, he probably thinks I can still play for another five years, but that’s not the case,” Papali’i told The Canberra Times.

“I definitely know my time with the Raiders is slowly coming to an end. That’s just the reality of footy. You can’t be around forever, as much as I’d love to.

“I reckon I’ve got a couple (more years), but it might not be in the NRL. I reckon it’ll be a local league somewhere.

“My manager is obviously doing his job and seeing what’s out there and what’s possible, but we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks.

“There’s no option for next year – this year, my contract is up. I’m just focusing on trying to play some good footy at the moment and help the Raiders stay in that top four.

“But I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest.”