Caleb Hamlin-Uele making progress as Daryl Powell gives Wakefield Trinity injury update

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have reported a positive development for Caleb Hamlin-Uele and his nerve issue.

The prop hasn’t played since April because of what assistant coach Michael Shenton described last month as a “mystery” problem with his shoulder.

Hamlin-Uele was ruled out indefinitely but Wakefield are now more aware of the damage and necessary recovery.

Head coach Daryl Powell said: “Caleb had a nerve conduction test (which measures how fast impulses move through the nerve) yesterday (Tuesday) so we’re just finding out exactly what that means.

“The news is generally decent and he could get ticked off to start doing some contact work, but he needs to gain strength because he’s lost a fair bit of muscle in his shoulder as a result of the nerve being bruised.

“We’ve found it’s just bruised which is good news, but he’s got no feeling in part of his shoulder.

“It’s a difficult injury to know when it’ll be right so it can be frustrating. Certain injuries you know the exact timescale but for Caleb it’s been difficult.”

Nonetheless he could be among the first of Wakefield’s currently injured group to return, alongside Thomas Doyle and Oliver Russell, as Powell gave an update on his wounded.

He said: “Olly Russell is training at the moment. He’s still not got full strength in his hand but he’s catching the ball. He needs to get strength in the hand before he can really get back into it.

“Ky Rodwell, I haven’t got a real timeframe. He’s had a couple of knee ops which he’s recovering from.

“Tommy Doyle (foot) has had a bit of a setback and is maybe a couple of weeks away. Renouf (Atoni, calf) is starting to run. Matty Storton (knee) is a while away.”