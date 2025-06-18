Wigan Warriors star signs new five-year contract

WIGAN WARRIORS have agreed a new deal with Sam Walters to keep the forward at the club until the end of 2029.

Walters joined Wigan from Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2024 season and has made 28 appearances so far.

Although already contracted until the end of next season, the Warriors have moved to secure the 24-year-old for the long term.

He will miss much of the remainder of the regular season after suffering a broken leg in last month’s win at Catalans Dragons.

It’s the second major injury Walters has suffered with the club, after being forced to wait more than three months for his debut because of a broken collarbone.

Although not a first-choice pick last season – he was 18th man for Wigan’s Challenge Cup and Grand Final wins – he has played every game he’s been fit for this season and impressed in both the back and front rows of the pack.

Head coach Matt Peet said: “Sam is very professional and I’ve loved coaching him – of course I’m delighted we’ve got him for a further four years.

“Everyone will have been impressed by Sam’s form this year. Some of the foundations were laid last year, with how hard he worked, and he has grasped this opportunity with both hands.

“I can’t wait to see how we can maximise his potential in the coming years.”

Walters said: “I’m delighted, and grateful, to have signed a new deal with the club.

“My family and I are settled here, and I believe this is the best place for me to keep developing my game.

“I want to continue working hard towards bringing more success to this club.”