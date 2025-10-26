Canada run away from Ireland in World Series third-place play-off

CANADA 36 IRELAND 6

TOM LAW, Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton, Sunday

IRELAND came last in the World Series after conceding 30 unanswered points to Canada in the third-place play-off.

With the Toronto Blue Jays making baseball’s World Series for the first time since 1993, the country has been gripped by baseball fever.

About an hour to the west of Toronto’s infamous Skydome, another sporting World Series has been taking place, with four teams battling out to qualify for next year’s Rugby League World Cup.

After disappointing defeats in the semi-finals the previous Tuesday, hosts Canada responded in an emphatic manner to at least earn a consolation victory over the Irish, who had suffered a shock loss to Nigeria.

Megan Pakulis demonstrated her NRLW experience with strong runs throughout the match and scored the first try after finding space in Ireland’s line in the opening ten minutes.

Ireland equalised just before half-time through a Tricia Doyle try off a second kick on the last play of the set.

However, any ideas of parity or a close-fought contest were dispelled in the second half as Canada ran away with the game.

They scored four tries – by Eleta Mitton, Candace Scholten, Lauren Mueller and Grace Campbell – in a 15-minute display of dominance, with Ireland unable to offer a counterpunch to their pace and strength.

Ireland attempted to fight back, but in the end Canada were able to make their experience and knack for finding space count, with Scholten scoring a second try late on.

CANADA: 1 Petra Woods (Ontario Ospreys), 5 Lauren Mueller (London Broncos), 3 Grace Campbell (Alberta Broncos), 4 Maddy Aberg (Alberta Broncos), 2 Candace Scholten (Ontario Ospreys), 18 Alayna Scramstad (BC Storm), 7 Danielle Franada (Alberta Broncos), 24 Sarah Maguire (Alberta Broncos), 9 Caitlin Sears (Sydneham RL), 10 Chantelle Crowl (St Helens), 11 Gabrielle Hindley (BC Storm), 12 Beth Hoffstetter (Ontario Ospreys), 13 Megan Pakulis (Gold Coast Titans). Subs (all used): 14 Alanna Fittes (Alberta Broncos), 19 Rachel Choboter (Otatuhu Leopards), 16 Ada Okonkwo (BC Storm), 20 Eleta Mitton (Ontario Ospreys)

Tries: Pakulis (9), Mitton (47), Scholten (52, 75), Mueller (60), Campbell (62); Goals: Aberg 2/2, Sears 4/4

IRELAND: 1 Lily Rogan (Wests Tigers), 2 Lena Kibler (Dublin City Exiles), 3 Stephanie Carroll (Mounties), 4 Anna Potterton (Dublin City Exiles), 5 Mollie Young (Leigh Leopards), 6 Emma Kelly (Dublin City Exiles), 7 Jade Walker (London Broncos), 8 Sarah Scambary (Mounties), 9 Polly Roberts (London Broncos), 20 Jemma Gallagher (Corrimal Cougars), 11 Aifric Ni Ghibne (Galway Tribes), 12 Tricia Doyle (Aspley Devils), 13 Storm Cobain (Leigh Leopards), Subs (all used): 14 Iona McCusker (London Broncos), 15 Stacy Hanley (Galway Tribes), 16 Molly Boyne (Dublin City Exiles), 17 Niamh Griffin (Dublin City Exiles)

Tries: Doyle (12); Goals: Cobain 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6; 12-6, 18-6, 24-6, 30-6, 36-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Canada: Megan Pakulis; Ireland: Tricia Doyle

Half-time: 6-6; Referee: Kemoy Whyte