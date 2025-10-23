Canberra Raiders halfback Adam Cook joins Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS have signed halfback Adam Cook from Canberra Raiders on a three-year contract.

Cook, 24, is a goalkicking halfback who was selected for the NSW Cup Team of the Year in 2024.

He captained the Raiders’ Reserve grade team in 2025, kicking 102 goals and scoring seven tries in 24 games, for a tally of 232 points.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam said: “Adam is a player we have been tracking as a club for the past two years, He can take control of the game, something we feel we can add to our team.

“As coaches here we feel we can develop him to the next level.

“He’s a player who can influence our performances and the style we play will suit him. We are very excited with what he can bring to the club in 2026.

“He’s a goalkicker, has a great kicking game and his combinations with Lachlan Lam are going to be a key to our success in 2026.”

Cook said: “I am really looking forward to joining such a great club. The direction in which the club is heading is really appealing to me, especially being a half.

“Getting to play under Lammy and learn from him and really develop my game further, also to play in such a talented spine and hopefully help the club get a premiership.

“I’ve heard a lot about the fans over there so I’m super excited about embracing them and enjoying the whole experience.”

Leopards CEO Neil Jukes said: “Adam is a very exciting player who, at just 24, will bring a wealth of leadership qualities and guidance to the team.

“We’ve been quite open about the fact we’ve been looking to give Adrian some more options around Lockie (Lam) and Gaz (O’Brien) at halfback, but it was vitally important we held our nerve till the right player was available and fits what we’re looking for.

“I believe Adam has all the qualities to have an outstanding career with us in Super League.”

Cook signed for Canberra Raiders in October 2019 and made his NRL debut against Cronulla Sharks in Round 20 of the 2020 NRL season.

The halfback became a regular in the Queensland Cup, playing for Redcliffe and Mackay Cutters and following his release from Canberra was a member of North Queensland Cowboys’ 30-man squad in 2023, but failed to play a game.

He re-joined the Raiders for the 2024 season, playing six NRL games last year and another this season.