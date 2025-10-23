Another Salford Red Devils exit looming as hooker appears in rival club’s kit

THERE appears to be another imminent Salford Red Devils exit with Sam Davis being pictured in London Broncos’ training gear.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the Red Devils, with a whole host of players leaving as well as head coach Paul Rowley and assistant coach Kurt Haggerty with Rowley heading to St Helens and Haggerty coaching Bradford Bulls.

Player exits have entered into the 20s with Jayden Nikorima the latest to leave the beleaguered club to link up with Haggerty at Bradford.

However, there appears to be another departure on the cards with Davis, who only joined the Red Devils ahead of the 2025 Super League season, looking like a London player for 2026.

Sam Davis pictured training with the London Broncos in their training kit. pic.twitter.com/oo66CdhQX5 — London RL Hub (@LondonFaithful) October 22, 2025

The 26-year-old has a long affinity with the Broncos, playing for the capital club between 2018 and 2025, registering four tries in 87 appearances before moving to Salford for 2025.