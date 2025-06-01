Canberra Raiders hold on to down Sydney Roosters

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 24 CANBERRA RAIDERS 26

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Allianz Stadium, Sunday

CANBERRA defied the late loss of halfback Jamal Fogarty to squeeze past the Roosters and retain second place in the table.

Ethan Sanders impressed on his NRL debut in place of Fogarty, who was ruled out before kick-off with a groin injury.

They trailed 18-8 with 25 minutes remaining but back-to-back tries from Hudson Young – via an extraordinary offload from Sebastian Kris – and Joseph Tapine – from an Owen Pattie short kick – turned the game around.

Ethan Strange also dotted down six minutes from time, supporting a brilliant kick return from Kaeo Weekes, and although Robert Toia set up an uncomfortable final minute it ultimately came much too late.

The Roosters had flown out of the blocks – almost literally, as Mark Nawaqanitawase leapt to score off a Sandon Smith kick after only four minutes.

Xavier Savage stepped inside to respond but James Tedesco supported Hugo Savala for a 12-4 Sydney advantage at the break.

Sanders’ grubber kick set up Simi Sasagi for the next try and although Daniel Tupou went over in response, the Roosters let it slip from there.

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Billy Smith, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Hugo Savala, 8 Lindsay Collins, 20 Benaiah Ioelu, 15 Salesi Foketi, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Siua Wong, 13 Victor Radley. Subs (all used): 9 Connor Watson, 10 Spencer Leniu, 16 Blake Steep, 17 Egan Butcher

Tries: Nawaqanitawase (5), Tedesco (40), Tupou (54), Tria (79); Goals: S Smith 4/4

RAIDERS: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Saverio Tamale, 3 Matthew Timoko, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 22 Ethan Sanders, 8 Corey Horsburgh, 14 Danny Levi, 10 Joseph Tapine, 11 Hudson Young, 12 Zac Hosking, 13 Morgan Smithies. Subs (all used): 9 Owen Pattie, 15 Simi Sasagi, 16 Josh Papalii, 17 Ata Mariota

Tries: Savage (32), Sasagi (46), Young (59), Tapine (63), Strange (74); Goals: Weekes 0/1, Sanders 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 12-4; 12-8, 18-8, 18-14, 18-20, 18-26, 24-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Roosters: James Tedesco; Raiders: Savelio Tamale

Penalty count: 4-1; Half-time: 12-4; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 17,223