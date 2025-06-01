NCL Division Three round-up: Beverley snap losing run with derby joy

BOTTOM side BEVERLEY ended a seven-match losing run in posting a 38-12 derby win over a MYTON WARRIORS side seeking a third successive victory.

The rivals were level at 12-12 at the break but Myton were unable to add to tries by Liam Ward and Gabriel Romianowski, both of which Jack Sanderson had converted.

Beverley, by contrast, closed with touchdowns for Ben Clark, Connor Matthews, Callum Barfield, Lewis Miller, Alec Hardie ad Joe Rose. Ben White (five) and Hardie (two) landed the goals.

Leaders BENTLEY beat second-bottom MILFORD 52-18. Ben Sykes led the way with two tries and eight goals, Jonny Marshall crossed twice, and Alex Bates, Sean Richards, Grant Hill, Kevin Gyan and Scott Smith popped in.

Milford, to their credit, almost matched their hosts after having been 28-0 behind on as many minutes. Callum Platts bagged a brace for the visitors, Jake Heywood barged in, and Josh Cawood, Martin Loveridge and Ryland Pinder kicked the goals.

Ben Stead was again among the points for second-placed KEIGHLEY ALBION, with two tries and five goals, in the 34-8 victory over MILLOM.

The Woolybacks had gone in front with Jackson Evans’ conversion of Kyle Evans’ try, and were only 18-8 behind at the break, courtesy of Jackson Evans’ second goal.

Otherwise, Albion held sway, with Jack Kennedy bagging a brace and Josh Slingsby and Keiron Blakeley racing in.

SADDLEWORTH RANGERS prevailed 34-16 at LEIGH EAST, who went in front with Nathan Leech’s conversion of James Molyneaux’s try but were 24-6 adrift before Leech scored a couple of touchdowns (goaling one) in the final quarter.

East have now lost four games on the hoof while Rangers are chasing the title thanks to tries by Joe Molden, Joe Taira, Sam Hart, Josh Bradbury, Elliot Caine and Rob Charles, five of which Connor Whitehead converted.

FEATHERSTONE LIONS posted the biggest win in the section so far this season with a 60-0 triumph over DISTINGTON, for whom Kei Worthington was the best of their 17 players.

The promotion hopefuls were 26-0 ahead at the break and closed with a Jack Briers hat-trick, a Sam Millard brace and a try and eight goals for Liam Kay. Will Smith, Declan Nicholson, Jack Beddis, Calvin Sandhu and James Metcalf also dotted down.