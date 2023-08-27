Canberra Raiders playmaker set to hit the open market as Super League clubs put on red alert

CANBERRA RAIDERS playmaker Jamal Fogarty is set to hit the open market as Super League clubs have been put on red alert for his signature.

With the Raiders already losing Jack Wighton to the South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2024, such news would undoubtedly discern Canberra supporters.

Fogarty’s manager, Tas Bartlett, has spoken to the Daily Telegraph about Fogarty hitting the open market from November 1 with his contract running out at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

“I’ve had some expressions of interest in Jamal,” Bartlett told Daily Telegraph.

“There’s no issue with Canberra. He rates Ricky as a coach.

“He is settled and enjoying his time at the Raiders, so if they tabled the right deal, he will certainly consider it, but we’ll explore all our options and see where it lands.”

Fogarty only joined the Raiders from the Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2023 season.

