Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Salford Red Devils, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves dominate

WELL, that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it proved out to be!

The action started on Friday night when Castleford Tigers hosted St Helens at The Jungle, hoping to back up a big win against Wakefield Trinity the week before. However, Saints turned up in true champion style, running up a 30-0 half-time deficit before settling for a 34-4 victory.

Elsewhere, Salford Red Devils hosted Wakefield at the Salford Stadium knowing that a win would keep their Super League play-off hopes alive. And, after leading 8-0 at the break, Paul Rowley’s men took home a 20-0 triumph with Wakefield still sitting bottom of the league.

The last game on Friday night saw Leigh Leopards travel to Hull KR in a re-match of the Challenge Cup Final in which Adrian Lam’s men sneaked a fantastic golden point win. However, Rovers proved to be far too strong for the Leopards after notching up a 30-0 half-time lead before inflicting a 52-10 defeat.

Move forward to Saturday and Warrington Wolves made the away trip to Hull FC on the back of seven straight defeats. However, under interim boss Gary Chambers, the Wolves have picked up in performances and, after going into the sheds at half-time with a 12-4 lead, Warrington eventually took home an 18-4 victory.

Later on Saturday evening, Catalans Dragons hosted Wigan Warriors in one of the most hotly anticipated clashes of the Super League season so far. However, if viewers and spectators thought they would be treated to a close spectacle they had another thing coming as Wigan took home a 34-0 triumph in staggering circumstances.

The final game of the Super League round saw Leeds Rhinos make the short trip to Huddersfield Giants for what turned out to be a feisty and entertaining affair. After running into a 16-0 lead, the Rhinos pegged the Giants back to 16-12 at half-time. But, no try was scored in the second forty minutes as two Will Pryce penalties and a Jake Connor drop goal rounded off the scoring at 21-12.

But, who made League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils

Just how good is Ryan Brierley?! The Salford fullback was brilliant against Wakefield on Friday night.

2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

Tommy Makinson was superb for St Helens against Castleford, scoring two tries and enjoying himself down the right.

3. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils

Tim Lafai tore Wakefield to shreds on Friday night with a brilliant display.

4. Mark Percival – St Helens

A big performance from Mark Percival for St Helens against Castleford with the centre scoring a try and kicking five goals.

5. Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors

Another top performance from Abbas Miski as the winger scored a hat-trick with Wigan blowing away Catalans.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Bevan French is in incredible form for Wigan and he was electric once again on Saturday against Catalans.

7. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

Scored a superb length of the field try and was brilliant throughout for Warrington against Hull FC, making them tick.

8. Chris Hill – Huddersfield Giants

Chris Hill just gets better with age as the Huddersfield prop put in a major shift against Huddersfield.

9. Adam Milner – Huddersfield Giants

Adam Milner has proved to be a shrewd signing by Ian Watson at Huddersfield as the hooker put in another stellar display against Leeds.

10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

Paul Vaughan rekindled the early season form that made him one of the most feared props in Super League in the win over Hull FC.

11. Kai Pearce-Paul – Wigan Warriors

Against a massive Catalans pack, Kai Pearce-Paul was instrumental for Wigan.

12. James Batchelor – Hull KR

James Batchelor has been a revelation for Hull KR since joining from Wakefield and he was superb in the win over Leigh.

13. Morgan Smithies – Wigan Warriors

Enjoyed a stellar performance at loose-forward for Wigan in the shock demolition of Catalans.

Substitutes

14. Moses Mbye – St Helens

Came off the bench for St Helens and ran the show.

15. Ryan Hall – Hull KR

Ryan Hall wound the clock back in true Ryan Hall fashion with a wonderful display against Leigh.

16. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Matt Dufty has been electric in recent weeks for Warrington and he was key against Hull FC.

17. Jack Walker – Hull KR

What a fullback’s performance from Jack Walker in the thrashing of Leigh on Friday night.

