Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papalii set for Super League move

CANBERRA RAIDERS prop Josh Papalii is closing in on a two-year deal with St Helens in Super League.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which ha reported that instead of playing for another NRL club, Papalii will move overseas to bring the curtain down on his career.

The 33-year-old has played 319 NRL matches, having made his debut for Canberra in 2011.

But, Papalii’s loyalty to the Raiders is such that he will turn down any offers from rival NRL clubs to move to St Helens.

“Papa (Papalii) came and spoke to (CEO) Don Furner and I some time ago and told us that he has some interest in England and also other NRL clubs and he simply said, I can’t play against the Raiders and I’ll look to secure a contract in England at some stage,’’ head coach Ricky Stuart told The Daily Telegraph.

“From our club’s point of view, we couldn’t be prouder of Josh.

“He’s been an extremely loyal player and when the discussion turns to legends of the Raiders, one of the first name’s spoken will be Papa’s.

“How this unfolds for Papa I’m not sure, but what I do know is that he’ll give everything he has until the very last step he takes on the field for the Raiders.’’