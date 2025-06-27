Danny McGuire on what latest Castleford Tigers signing will bring and when he’ll debut

DANNY McGUIRE has revealed that new signing Joe Stimson will debut for Castleford Tigers against Wigan Warriors tomorrow (Saturday) night.

Stimson landed in the UK last weekend after joining the West Yorkshire club from Gold Coast Titans.

Castleford coach McGuire said: “He’s been really good. He got off the plane last Sunday and has thrown himself straight into everything.

“He is a really good kid, keen to come over and make an impression. He has settled into the group amazingly well and will get a chance to show that tomorrow night.

“It came about pretty quick. We had a couple of options but he was the one that wanted to get on a plane within the hour and that showed his commitment and desire to take the opportunity.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him run out in front of the tigers fans.

“He is very spirited. He is a worker, a smart player and has been in very good environments where they are committed.

“I’m not going to put too much pressure on him but his expectations are to commit to the team with hard work for his mates.

“He is one of those robust, no-nonsense players and will definitely add to us in the middle of the park.”

Asked about the likelihood of further Tigers additions this season, McGuire said: “I’m not sure if there is potential for more. There is always stuff happening but a lot of retention and recruitment is regarding next year.

“We will see how things pan out, we’ve got a few bumps and bruises and injuries and there will be a few tweaks to our squad this week with injury and tactics.”