Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton makes Super League move

CATALANS DRAGONS have announced the signing of Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton for 2026 and eyond.

The Australian playmaker, who currently plays for the Bulldogs in the NRL, has signed a two-year deal with the club.

Sexton said: “I’m super pumped to be joining the Catalans Dragons for the following season and can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

Having had a previous spell with the Gold Coast Titans, he joined the Bulldogs during the 2023 season and has gone on to play in every single Canterbury game this year.

The halfback has now played 61 NRL matches, scoring 9 tries since making his professional debut in 2021.

Catalans head coach Joel Tomkins said: “Toby is an exciting young half with a strong kicking game, excellent game management, and composure under pressure.

“He’s already showing that he can perform at the top NRL level, and I believe he’s only going to get better. His attitude, professionalism, and competitive nature will be a great fit for our squad and the culture we want to build within the team.”