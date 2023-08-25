Canterbury Bulldogs man Jayden Okunbor makes Super League switch

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS man Jayden Okunbor has made a move to Super League for 2024 and beyond.

Canterbury director of football Phil Gould confirmed the news that Okunbor will be moving to Super League side Hull FC on his Twitter account this morning.

Since debuting for the Bulldogs in 2018, Okunbor has registered 42 appearances for the Belmore club, scoring 15 tries but has failed to nail down a first-team place in the Canterbury side.

After starting out life on the wing, the Nigerian international has made the move to the back-row.

Gould tweeted: “@NRL_Bulldogs Jayden Okunbor has announced his signing with UK Super League Club Hull FC. A great result for Jayden and Hull FC. He will do very well. We will be cheering for him. #OnceaBulldogalwaysaBulldog”