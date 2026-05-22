Canterbury Bulldogs produce stellar comeback over Melbourne Storm

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 30 MELBOURNE STORM 20

CALLUM WALKER, Accor Stadium, Friday

CANTERBURY produced a stellar comeback to overcome Melbourne and snap a five-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs trailed 18-6 at half-time and 20-6 just before the hour, but Cameron Ciraldo’s men refused to lie down, with three late tries ensuring a rare win over the Storm.

It was the visitors that started the brighter of the two sides, Moses Leo barging his way through on four minutes before the Melbourne winger picked up a loose ball after Jacob Kiraz had palmed back a Jahrome Hughes 40/20 attempt.

Enari Tuala did manage to slide over around the midway point in the first half to reduce Melbourne’s lead to twelve, but Josh King’s rampaging effort handed the Storm an 18-6 half-time lead.

Nick Meaney continued ticking over the scoreboard with a penalty on 51 minutes to add to his three conversions, but the Bulldogs hit their opponents with three late tries to confirm the two points.

Jethro Rinakama grabbed a double, with his second coming seven minutes from time to make it 24-20 after a Matt Burton penalty (one of his five goals) had levelled it up.

And with just two minutes remaining, Jacob Kiraz weaved his way through some tired Melbourne defence to put the icing on the cake.

BULLDOGS: 2 Jacob Kiraz, 19 Jethro Rinakama, 3 Bronson Xerri, 4 Enari Tuala, 20 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Matt Burton, 7 Lachlan Galvin, 8 Max King, 14 Kurt Mann, 10 Leo Thompson, 11 Sitili Tupouniua, 12 Jacob Preston, 13 Jaeman Salmon. Subs: 9 Bailey Hayward, 15 Harry Hayes, 16 Jack Underhill, 17 Alekolasimi Jones (not used), 22 Sean O’Sullivan (not used), 23 Jed Reardon

Tries: Tuala (19), Tupouniua (43), Rinakama (56, 73), Kiraz (78); Goals: Burton 5/6

STORM: 1 Sualauvi Faalogo, 2 Will Warbrick, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Nick Meaney, 5 Moses Leo, 6 Keagan Russell-Smith, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Trent Toelau, 10 Josh King, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Ativalu Lisati, 13 Cooper Clarke. Subs: 14 Gabriel Satrick, 15 Alec MacDonald, 16 Davvy Moale, 17 Stanley Huen (not used), 18 Joe Chan, 19 Manaia Waitere (not used)

Tries: Leo (4, 13), King (24); Goals: Meaney 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12, 6-18; 6-20, 12-20, 18-20, 20-20, 24-20, 30-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Matt Burton; Storm: Moses Leo

Penalty count: 1-4; Half-time: 6-18; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 14,372