Hull KR left with three injury concerns ahead of Challenge Cup final

HULL KR are sweating over the availability of Karl Lawton, Dean Hadley and Jai Whitbread for next Saturday’s Challenge Cup final.

All three picked up knocks in a dress rehearsal with weakened Wembley opponents Wigan Warriors, which the Robins won 62-4 with a side close to full strength.

“Karl Lawton came off with rib issue. We will have to see how that goes,” said head coach Willie Peters.

“Dean felt his hamstring so we’ve got to see to what extent. He is a concern.

“Jai had a minor groin (injury) so we’ll see with that.

“Jai’s partner is due around that time as well – I think it’s a little after – so we might be missing him anyway.

“He might travel and come back or, if she doesn’t (give birth), he might stay back. It’s the most important time in his life and he’s got to be there.

“We’re supporting the decision he makes and that’s to be there with his partner. But we’ll see what happens.”

Wigan’s decision to leave out most of their top players was controversial but Peters said: “I can only control my end. It’s not my business.

“I wasn’t going to be reactive to what Wigan put out. We wanted to keep playing. It’s important we kept momentum.”

“We wanted two points and got it. We’re happy with that and we move on.

“The first half was really clinical. Second half, credit to Wigan. Their young boys came out and turned things around. They were physical and they played well.

“It was scrappy but that can happen as we moved some people around. We got what we wanted out of it.”