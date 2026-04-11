Carcassonne pull away from Albi to win Lord Derby Coupe de France

CARCASSONNE ​44 ALBI ​6

YANNICK AFCHAIN, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan, Saturday

CARCASSONNE claimed their 18th Lord Derby Coupe de France title by outclassing Albi with the help of Georgy Gambaro’s hat-trick and two tries by Morgan Escaré.

The scoreline proved identical to when the clubs played in the league six weeks earlier although while the Canaries had the game won early last time, here they pulled away in the second half.

Gambaro scored the opening try on twelve minutes after his centre Vincent Albert broke through the defensive line.

And Albert turned scorer five minutes later, with Lucas Albert adding both conversions for an early 12-0 lead.

But a scrappy first half kept things open, especially Carcassonne’s persistent indiscipline with no less than six penalties conceded during the first half.

Vincent Albert was sin-binned after one of those for a ruck infringement and Albi, while having an extra player, finally found a gap on the half-hour mark with second-rower Jayson Goffin going over and Robin Brochon converting to close the gap to six points.

But right on the half-time hooter, Albi took a hit as Gambaro grabbed his second try of the evening, giving his side real momentum.

In the second half, Albi caused their own downfall. Asking for punishment, Carcassonne were allowed to steamroll forward and two converted tries in two minutes, first from Escaré and then Australian forward Edenn Rogers-Smith, were enough to open up a decisive breach.

As the clock ticked down, the pressure tightened around a struggling Albi side running out of answers. Carcassonne kept piling on whenever the opportunity arose, with Maika Serulevu crossing on the hour and Gambaro completing his hat-trick with 15 minutes remaining.

The winger said: “Last year we went out on the semi-finals. Today, we just stuck to the basics.

“Clément Herrero and Morgan Escaré put us in a strong position. Scoring a hat-trick obviously makes it extra special.”

Escaré’s second try and Lucas Albert’s sixth goal completed the victory as, despite trying to hold back wave after wave, Albi were outclassed.

Tony Gigot-coached Albi will be left with plenty of regrets over their inability to hold their own while Carcassonne can now look to emulate their treble-winning season of 2024.

GAMESTAR: Carcassonne winger Georgy Gambaro scored a hat-trick with a genuine display of speed.

GAMEBREAKER: Gambaro’s second try just on the half-time hooter proved key.

MATCHFACTS

CARCASSONNE

1 Morgan Escaré

2 Alexis Escamilla

3 Maika Serulevu

4 Vincent Albert

5 Georgy Gambaro

6 Clément Herrero

7 Lucas Albert

8 Clément Boyer

9 Nolan Lopez-Buttignol

11 Edenn Rogers-Smith

12 Paul Séguier

13 Bastien Escamilla

Subs (all used)

14 Djibryl Dualiac

15 Alexis Alberola

16 Jowasa Drodrolagi

17 Sophien Ditigri

Tries: Gambaro (12, 40, 65), V Albert (17), Escaré (52, 67), Rogers-Smith (55), Serulevu (60)

Goals: L Albert 6/8

Sin bin: V Albert (22) – ruck infrigement

ALBI

1 Baptiste Fabre

2 Fouad Yaha

3 Clément Tailhades

4 Maia Sands

5 Robin Brochon

6 Brad Wall

7 Ilan Boualem

8 Chase Bernard

9 Thibault Correges

10 Dominique Peyroux

11 Tristan Dupuy

12 Corentin Le Cam

13 John Toleafoa

Subs (all used)

14 Mathieu Liauzun

15 Maxime Puech

16 Jayson Goffin

17 Louis Tailhades

Tries: Goffin (30)

Goals: Brochon 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-6, 16-6; 22-6, 28-6, 34-6, 38-6, 44-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Carcassonne: Georgy Gambaro; Albi: Jayson Goffin

Penalty count: 5-10

Half-time: 16-6

Referee: Stéphane Vincent

Attendance: 3,500