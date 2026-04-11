Origin legend Chris Close recalls the night Queensland RL changed forever

Chris Close recalls the night Queensland rugby league changed forever – and a career that took him from country pubs to grand finals and international honours.

LOOK UP the word passionate in the dictionary and you might just see a photo of former Queensland State of Origin legend Chris Close.

Prior to Close receiving his first Maroons jersey in the inaugural State of Origin in 1980, Queensland hadn’t won an interstate series since 1959 and had become the laughing stock of rugby league, particularly among those south of the border in New South Wales.

However, the giant centre who played 14 games for the Maroons believes that if it wasn’t for Queensland winning that first Origin game, Queensland rugby league might not be in the dominant position it is today.

“Growing up, I was always mad keen on rugby league.

“This started as a kid back home in Pialba in Hervey Bay where my older brother used to play and I just followed in his footsteps.

“Dad was a policeman so we moved around a bit and I played for a few clubs early on before we settled in Beaudesert which is a little rural town about 40 minutes south of Brisbane.

“It was Beaudesert where I had my first taste of A-grade rugby league when I was thrust into the local men’s division when I was only 16.

“I had a pretty good run at Beaudesert until dad decided to retire from the police force and bought a pub in Cunnamulla.

“I ended up working in the pub and played for the local A-grade side and was on pretty decent money, around $2,000, which was enough to buy a car back then in 1978.”

Close wasn’t in Cunnamulla for long after long-time friend Tom Dougan, who played for Valleys Diehards in the old BRL competition, enticed Close to move to Brisbane and sign with the club.

“I had a great time at Valleys playing alongside Wally Lewis and being coached by Ross Strudwick.

“We made the 1979 Grand Final versus Souths Magpies and running out onto Lang Park in front of 30,000 screaming fans was unforgettable.”

Having caught the attention of other BRL clubs, powerhouse Redcliffe Dolphins, masterminded by Ron McAuliffe, enticed Close to move clubs and signed the Queenslander on a two-year deal.

“I enjoyed my time at Redcliffe. I played alongside Arthur Beetson and the team was stacked with lots of talented players.

“Western Suburbs in Sydney wanted to sign me, but Ron McAuliffe offered me the same amount of money so that I could stay in Queensland.

“We made the Grand Final in 1981 at Redcliffe but I got suspended and missed out on playing.

“It was gut-wrenching, but it is what it is.”

Whilst at Redcliffe, Close replaced Mal Meninga in the Queensland side, etching his name into rugby league folklore with a starting position in the inaugural State of Origin match played at Lang Park in 1980.

“I found out I had made the side on the radio when they announced the team. I couldn’t believe it.

“I rang mum and dad straight away to tell them because I knew they would be proud.

“That game is forever embedded in my brain given what unfolded that night. I couldn’t have written that script any better.

“My spot in the sheds was alongside Beetson. His aura was indescribable.

“This was a man on a mission to stamp Queensland’s authority on the interstate rugby league stage and he made sure we did so.

“I remember Arthur saying to us that this was a game that we needed to win at all costs.

“Nobody was to take the game lightly and he wanted us to go out there and play the games of our lives.

“The hairs on the back of my neck stood up.

“Right there and then I thought to myself I would die for my state and I would die for Arthur — and I was dead serious.”

Close played the game of his life, scoring a try and winning the man-of-the-match award from a plethora of other superstars.

“After the 1981 season, I had several offers to head to Sydney. The one club who granted all of my wishes was Manly, with Ken Arthurson doing everything in his power to get me to the club.

“I owe Ken everything because he gave me my big break in Sydney and he was incredibly good to my family.”

Whilst at Manly, Close was involved in back-to-back Grand Finals in 1982 and 1983, losing both, but the experience proved invaluable.

“I had played in a Brisbane Grand Final and two Grand Finals in Sydney, which some players don’t even get the chance to play in once, so I was blessed to say the least.

“But after six years at Manly I had had enough of Sydney and wanted to come back home to Queensland.”

The Gold Coast Giants had just been admitted into the NSWRL competition in 1988 and Close signed with the expansion club.

“It wasn’t the best of times results-wise, but we were highly competitive.

“When the Giants folded we became the Seagulls and I was reunited with Wally Lewis when he was made captain-coach of the club.”

During this period Close also experienced British rugby league, playing for Hull KR in the 1988–89 off-season through chairman Colin Hutton.

“Colin was a terribly nice bloke who looked after us when we arrived.

“I loved my time at Craven Park. The supporters were fanatical and I just fell in love with the place.

“I really have done it all, including playing for Australia and making my debut for the Kangaroos versus New Zealand in 1980, which was by far my most successful year.

“When I look back on my career, I often think that I was in the right places at the right time.

“My passion for rugby league still exists today and my love of Queensland is as fierce as it was on that famous night in 1980.

“Memories I will treasure for life.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 519 (April 2026)