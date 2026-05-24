Carcassonne to face Pia in Super XIII final in Paris

CARCASSONNE, who comprehensively beat last year’s champions Albi 35-12, will meet Pia, who hammered Limoux 46-18, in the Championship final in Paris on Saturday, June 6.

In a reprise of last year’s showpiece, the Canaries and the Tigers were locked on 12-12 early in the second half before the former took control.

In the end Albi had no answer to Carcassonne’s power up front or their scheming halfbacks, Clément Herrero and Lucas Albert.

It was Albert who put Maika Serulevu into a gap for their first try before shrugging off defenders to go under the posts himself, converting both.

In reply, Albi stand-off Ilan Boualem lobbed a pass for Cédric Soulé to go over wide out, Baptiste Fabre goaling.

Though Albi forward John Toleafoa crossed within ten minutes of the restart, Carcassonne’s pressure and Albi’s errors meant the hosts dominated, as centre Sophien Bitigri, Herrero and hooker Djibryl Dauliac all went over, Herrero adding a field-goal before putting winger Timoci Bola over for the final try.

The clash between the second and third-placed teams, Pia and Limoux, went against all expectations of a tight game.

Pia took an 18-0 lead inside 15 minutes before two opportunist tries from Limoux halfback Kauri Aupouri helped bring the score to 18-12 at the break.

Pia, who only returned to the top division four years ago, outplayed a disappointing Limoux side, scoring three second-half tries in quick succession before fullback Zac Santo showed resistance with a try on the hour.

Even yellow cards for Ethan Natoli and Théo Fages did not put Pia off their path to Paris.

Damien Huescar kicked a penalty-goal to add to his six conversions before Fages, with the last play of the match, found a gap to claim a try, converted surprisingly by Harrison Hansen, who then repeated his feat when the referee awarded an eight-point try for a Limoux offence.

Results

Carcassonne 35 Albi 12

Pia 46 Limoux 18

Fixture

Saturday 6 June

Championship final

Carcassonne v Pia 16:00

(at Stade Jean Bouin, Paris)