Cardiff Demons overrun by Wigan Warriors in Challenge Cup last eight

WIGAN WARRIORS 96 CARDIFF DEMONS 0

KASEY SMITH, Robin Park Arena, Sunday

RELENTLESS Wigan stormed past Cardiff and into the last four once again with a dominant performance.

The Warriors have come close to reaching Wembley in recent years, losing in the semi-finals for two seasons in succession.

But Denis Betts’ side will be brimming with confidence off the back of this display, which featured nine first-half tries, averaging more than a point a minute. The only thing stopping them scoring any more was the hooter.

Wigan’s pack proved simply unstoppable — too strong, too powerful — while their speed with ball in hand was also too much to handle.

The Demons’ brightest spark was stand-off Amberley Ruck, who brought energy and creativity during their rare ventures into home territory and impressed with her kicking and set-up play.

However, Cardiff simply couldn’t match the class of their Super League hosts, who charged out of the blocks, with a Jenna Foubister charge-down paving the way for Eva Hunter to crash over from close range. Foubister added the first of twelve goals from 18 attempts.

Then Remi Wilton darted out of dummy-half, making considerable metres with the visitors unable to drag her down. Wigan shifted it out to the right and Anna Davies was on hand to notch the first of her quartet of tries.

Davies claimed her second soon after, diving over the line following a perfectly-weighted pass from Grace Banks.

A strong carry from Mary Coleman drew multiple defenders, with Cardiff battling to bring her down. This left a wide gap for Molly Jones to burst through and score Wigan’s fourth try.

More joy followed, and this time it was Megan Williams breaking through to allow Coleman to score between the posts.

In a clear display of Wigan’s dominance, one of Cardiff’s carries from their own line ended with defenders driving the ball carrier back into her own in-goal area, forcing a drop-out. That huge effort set up Coleman to power over for her second.

Quick off the line was Ruck to snatch possession, giving Cardiff a brief reprieve from the onslaught. That was short-lived however, and George Wilson caught her last-play kick cleanly and ran the length of the field to strike.

Coleman completed a first-half hat-trick after sprinting through another gap as Wigan ran riot. From the kick-off, they grabbed another when the ball was shifted to Eva Hunter, who ran from her own half to score again.

Wigan continued their dominance in the second half and Ellise Derbyshire got in on the act after her jinking run resulted in her diving over.

Davies grabbed her third with another diving effort after great work from replacement hooker Carys Marsh.

Hungry for more, Banks scored twice, while Jones, Wilton and Foubister each scored once. Davies added a fourth with Derbyshire scoring her second. In total, nine Wigan players got on the scoresheet.

GAMESTAR: Cardiff could not stop the powerful Mary Coleman, who grabbed a deserved first-half hat-trick of tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Wigan’s third try extended their lead to 14-0 within twelve minutes, leaving little hope for a Demons comeback.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

3 Georgia Wilson

2 Anna Davies

24 Ruby Hunter

4 Molly Jones

5 Ellise Derbyshire

6 Jenna Foubister

1 Grace Banks

8 Mary Coleman

19 Remi Wilton

20 Holly Speakman

11 Eva Hunter

10 Shaniah Power

13 Megan Williams

Subs (all used)

9 Carys Marsh

14 Rachel Thompson

16 Rease Casey

17 Emily Veivers

Tries: E Hunter (3, 38), Davies (7, 12, 48, 68), M Jones (15, 54), Coleman (18, 23, 36), Wilson (26), Derbyshire (46, 79), Banks (51, 58), Wilton (65), Foubister (75)

Goals: Foubister 12/18

DEMONS

14 Meg Whittaker

2 Lucia Davies

20 Lora Roberts

3 Kaitlin Hubbert

5 Zoe Heeley

6 Amberley Ruck

7 Rhi Parker

8 Sara Jones

9 Jasmine Gibbons

10 Ffion Jenkins

11 Bridget Jones

12 Charlie Mundy

26 Sue Neuman

Subs (all used)

22 Amy Price

23 Hannah Jones

25 Katie Carr

13 Ffion Jones

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 14-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0, 36-0, 42-0, 48-0; 54-0, 58-0, 62-0, 68-0, 74-0, 80-0, 84-0, 90-0, 96-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Warriors: Mary Coleman; Demons: Amberley Ruck

Penalty count: 1-2

Half-time: 48-0

Referee: Alan Billington