Wigan Warriors prove far too strong for Hull FC

HULL FC 12 WIGAN WARRIORS 36

ROB WALLACE, MKM Stadium, Sunday

WIGAN moved back into second place in the Super League table with a seven-try demolition of Hull FC.

After a promising opening half-hour, the home side wilted in the sun and failed to trouble the Wigan line again.

Harry Smith had a hand in all but one Wigan try as Bevan French and Junior Nsemba each scored a brace in the Wigan riot.

The Black and Whites made two changes to their side that was defeated in the Good Friday derby, Harvey Barron coming in on the wing and Matty Laidlaw on the bench, replacing Jordan Rapana (groin) and the on-loan Sam Eseh, unable to play against his parent club.

Wigan also made two changes to their team with Adam Keighran and Brad O’Neill coming into the starting line-up with Zach Eckersley and Kruise Leeming dropping to the bench.

Wigan struck first as a mix-up between Will Pryce and Aidan Sezer allowed Smith’s grubber to be touched down by the chasing Bevan French and Keighran added the conversion.

Pryce and Sezer redeemed themselves when the former followed up Herman Ese’ese’s break with a 40-metre run and then dummied to go over for a try converted by the latter.

Lewis Martin’s foot went into touch as he caught the restart, gifting Wigan field position with which Smith created a second try as he found Jai Field looping around the back. Keighran again converted to re-establish the six-point advantage.

Hull again levelled in the 24th minute, Pryce helping the home side march down the field once more before Sezer’s inch-perfect cross-field kick to the right edge saw Barron rise above the Wigan defenders to collect and touch down.

Sezer goaled for 12-12 and it stayed that way until six minutes before half-time when, following a break by French and Abbas Miski, Nsemba collected the ball on the bounce, shrugged off Tom Briscoe and stepped inside Zak Hardaker to charge to the line.

On the brink of half-time, Smith and French combined to send Jake Wardle over down the left to score. Nsemba was cleared of any obstruction by the video referee and Keighran’s first missed conversion meant the score was 12-22 at the break.

Wigan started the second half as they ended the first, the ball being sent to the right through Smith and Keighran for Miski in the right corner.

Initially referee Jack Smith sent the decision up as ‘no-try’ as it looked as though Miski had to be in touch, however the winger benefitted from landing on the Hull defender to prevent him from being out of play whilst touching down and the decision was correctly overturned.

Hull tried to rally, but a final pass wouldn’t find its intended target or a knock-on prevented them from scoring.

With 15 minutes to go this was their undoing again. Davy Litten’s offload was intercepted by Liam Farrell, who offloaded to Bevan French for the Wigan halfback to race 70 metres unopposed.

Keighran added the conversion to give the visitors a 20-point lead, and that was stretched by a further four points when Nsemba added his second.

It owed much to Jake Wardle, who forced an offload from Barron, collected the ball and then offloaded to the supporting Nsemba to touch down in the left corner.

With three minutes remaining Liam Knight was sent to the sin bin for contact to the head in a tackle on the impressive Smith.

GAMESTAR: Harry Smith had a hand in all but one of the Wigan tries and executed an almost faultless kicking game.

GAMEBREAKER: The ten minutes either side of half-time saw Wigan score three tries and create an unassailable 14-point lead.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Junior Nsemba’s first try was worth the admission money alone, showing strength, agility and athleticism to score.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Harry Smith (Wigan)

2 pts Bevan French (Wigan)

1 pt Junior Nsemba (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

HULL FC

6 Will Pryce

2 Harvey Barron

5 Tom Briscoe

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

40 Liam Knight

3 Zak Hardaker

17 Jack Ashworth

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

4 Ed Chamberlain

16 Yusuf Aydin

25 Denive Balmforth

27 Matty Laidlaw

18th man (not used)

32 Will Kirby

Also in 21-man squad

21 Will Gardiner

23 Logan Moy

30 Callum Kemp

Tries: Pryce (12), Barron (24)

Goals: Sezer 2/2

Sin bin: Knight (77) – high tackle

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

2 Abbas Miski

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Liam Byrne

9 Brad O’Neill

21 Sam Walters

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

10 Luke Thompson

17 Kruise Leeming

20 Harvie Hill

22 Zach Eckersley

18th man (not used)

24 Jack Farrimond

Also in 21-man squad

23 Tom Forber

26 Jacob Douglas

29 Taylor Kerr

Tries: French (5, 65), Field (15), Nsemba (34, 74), Wardle (39), Miski (45)

Goals: Keighran 4/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 12-12, 12-18, 12-22; 12-26, 12-32, 12-36

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: Will Pryce; Warriors: Harry Smith

Penalty count: 9-4

Half-time: 12-22

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 11,205