Carl Forster is League One Coach of the Year as three-man shortlist in for player award

CARL FORSTER has been named League One Coach of the Year – with one member of his title-winning North Wales Crusaders team in contention for the player award.

In his first season since retiring as a player, and third overall at the helm after previously combining roles, Forster has been recognised for leading North Wales to first place.

The Crusaders won 14 matches out of 18 to finish one point ahead of Workington Town at the third-tier summit.

Jordy Gibson has been an ever-present figure for Forster’s side at halfback, contributing six tries, 33 goals and two field-goals in their league campaign, and is shortlisted for the Player of the Year award.

Workington fullback Zarrin Galea, an Australian-born Malta international, is also nominated after scoring ten tries.

And halfback Lewis Else is looking to win the prize for the second season running with Rochdale Hornets, having matched last year’s 15-try tally.

League One’s Young Player of the Year is Louie Roberts, who impressed at fullback in his first season with third-placed Swinton Lions after joining from St Helens.

The prizes, decided following a poll of the competition’s head coaches, will be presented at the Rugby League Awards next Tuesday (October 7).