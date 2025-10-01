Wigan Warriors claim Leigh Leopards ‘withdraw’ from semi-final amid ticket dispute

WIGAN WARRIORS have released a statement claiming that Derek Beaumont has withdrawn Leigh Leopards from Friday’s Super League semi-final.

In a bizarre development, Leigh owner Beaumont allegedly wrote to Wigan late last (Tuesday) night revealing his intentions to not fulfil the fixture at The Brick Community Stadium.

A dispute with the Leopards’ famously unpredictable figurehead has arisen over the allocation of away tickets for the much-anticipated derby.

Wigan said: “At 10.37pm on Tuesday 30 September, our club was informed in writing by Derek Beaumont of Leigh Leopards that they do not intend to fulfil Friday’s scheduled semi-final fixture.

“We can confirm that Leigh Leopards were offered the choice of 4,600 unreserved seats or 5,400 reserved seats in the North Stand. This allocation was determined by the independent Safety Advisory Group and our Ground Safety Officer, following consultation with the police. The Super League also sought separate safety advice, which fully endorsed this approach.

“It is important to note that the allocation offered was well above the 10% minimum required for away supporters – indeed, it was almost double that threshold.

“While we regret that Leigh Leopards found this arrangement unacceptable, our club is legally, and professionally, bound to comply with the directions of our Ground Safety Officer and the conditions of our Ground Safety Certificate. The safety and welfare of all supporters must come first. This is not open to negotiation and underpins every decision we make.

“We continue to prepare for Friday’s semi-final and will release further information as the situation develops.”

Leigh have been approached for comment.