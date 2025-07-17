Carl Forster’s warning to table-topping North Wales Crusaders

CARL FORSTER is keen to ensure his North Wales Crusaders side don’t get too carried away with their lofty league position, particularly with the job at hand to secure promotion.

The side finishing top of the third tier will be league leaders’ shield winners, but that doesn’t come with the prize of promotion.

The champions and the rest of the top four are due to play against the bottom four Championship sides for a place in the second tier next season – although that is up in the air at this stage with talk of a restructure of the leagues.

Speaking after the recent 56-22 home win over Workington, Forster added: “The build-up had been about how tight the game would be, but I’m really proud of the lads, it was probably one of our best performances to date.

“What we can’t do is get carried away with that now, if we believe in our own hype then we’ll come unstuck, and we need to be at the top of our game for the remainder of the season.

“A huge advantage was the atmosphere created by our supporters. These lads deserve a packed stadium and a loud noise from minute one, and we can all play our part both on the field and in the stands.

“Credit goes to our supporters, they’re banging the drum for this club, the lads see that and it helps raise the levels on the field.”