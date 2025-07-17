Positional change getting the best out of Leeds Rhinos star

THE recent switch from winger to centre appears to be having a positive impact on Leeds Rhinos’ Sophie Nuttall.

The 25-year-old started the season on the wing, scoring two tries in three cup appearances, but after a short spell out with injury, she took a centre spot and has score seven tries in four games, including hat-tricks in two consecutive games.

“I wouldn’t usually play centre, but it’s really fun,” Nuttall told League Express.

“When I first moved to centre there was a bit of a feeling of imposter syndrome, so although I was enjoying, in my mind I was still a winger. So I had to deal with that, but I will just do whatever is needed for the team. I’ve played a few different positions over the years and centre is just another new one that I am getting under my belt.

“Mel is a brilliant halfback so running off her is great and playing at centre has probably given me a better understanding of the game. You’re more involved there, get the ball more, score more tries and get more tackles in.

“It’s helping my game massively in defence as well so it’s been good to change.”

Having made her debut in the inaugural 2018 season, Nuttall is now one of the more experienced members of the Rhinos squad, with many of her teammates now fellow graduates from the Academy set-up.

Players such as Ebony Stead, Ruby Bruce and Connie Boyd are among the latest players to make the step up, and Nuttall is delighted to see the production line continue at Leeds.

“It’s really exciting to see the talent that we have coming through here,” added Nuttall.

“We’ve had some of the 19s come along and train with us recently and they’ve gone really well. We have a really good Academy set-up and a lot of the players in there have played rugby from a really young age so you can really see the skill coming through.

“That can only bode well for the future at this club.”