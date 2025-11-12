Castleford Tigers add South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Aiden Doolan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Aiden Doolan on a two-year deal.

The Englishman spent a year with NRL side South Sydney after representing Warrington Wolves at academy level and Widnes Vikings at scholarship level.

A broken finger cut short a trial with fellow Super League side Huddersfield Giants earlier this year, before he finished the 2025 campaign on a short-term deal with Barrow Raiders in the RFL Championship.

Doolan provides further depth to the hooking options at Castleford, but he can also fill in at halfback and loose forward.

On signing for the Tigers, Doolan said: “I’m over the moon to have got the deal sorted. It’s a huge opportunity for me to really kick on and develop as a player, with good players and coaching staff around me. I can’t wait to get started now for pre-season.

“My personal goals for this upcoming season are to learn and develop as a player. I’m hungry to push on now and try to be in the picture for selection every week.”

Chris Chester, Castleford’s director of rugby, added: “Aiden is a player I have watched over the last 12 months. He’s a good-quality young talent who is still learning his trade. He’s a busy, hard-working nine with a great work ethic.

“Aiden has experienced Super League and the Championship, and also had a stint in the NSW Cup with Souths. He’s looking forward to the challenge of being full-time with Castleford Tigers, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next two years under Ryan Carr.”