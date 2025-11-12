NRL and Queensland superstar Cameron Munster doubles down on Super League interest

NRL, Australia and Queensland superstar Cameron Munster has doubled down on his interest in making the move to Super League.

Having plied his trade in the NRL with Melbourne Storm for 12 seasons, registering 61 tries in 236 appearances, Munster had been part of the Kangaroos’ squad for the Ashes Test Series over in the UK.

Scooping up the Fulton-Reilly Award for the best player of the Series, Munster’s stock continues to rise and he admitted during the course of the Ashes: “I’d love to come over here and play, but at the same time there’s some big boys out there.”

Those comments were initially taken with a pinch of salt, but now the 31-year-old has reiterated his interest in making the move to Super League sometime in the future.

“I’d love to come over here,” Munster told AAP after Australia’s 30-8 win over England at Headingley.

“If I get the opportunity, I’d love to come over to England. You just never know.”

Whilst some ageing imports have failed to make an impact on Super League, Munster would be determined to bring his A game to the northern hemisphere’s competition.

He continued: “I’m not going to come over just to take the money, but to play good footy,” he said.

“If I’d wanted to take the money, I would’ve done it three or four years ago.”