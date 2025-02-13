Castleford Tigers aim for French forward as another rejects claim of approach ahead of Super League season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have held talks with one French forward whilst another has rejected the claim he was approached by the club for the 2025 Super League season, League Express understands.

Ex-Catalans Dragons prop Mickael Goudemand has landed in the sights of Castleford head coach Danny McGuire as the ex-Hull KR assistant attempts to bolster his forward pack in time for the Tigers’ away fixture at Hull KR on Friday night.

Former Hull FC prop Nick Staveley has joined on a trial basis whilst St Helens utility Ben Davies has made the move on a two-week rolling loan.

But the opportunity to bring in an established Super League forward in Goudemand, who is currently plying for French Elite Championship side Albi, has seen the Tigers make an offer.

Goudemand, joined the Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2024 Super League season from Dragons and went on to make 18 appearances, scoring one try.

However, he only played once in the final ten games of the season and the French international and Leeds agreed to mutually end the deal to allow the 28-year-old the chance to pursue other playing opportunities.

Meanwhile, Corentin Le Cam has rejected the claim that he has approached by the Tigers, League Express has been told.

Le Cam, 25, made his Super League debut in 2021 and made 11 appearances for the Dragons before making the switch to rugby union.

The towering forward, who stands at 6ft8, is widely credited as one of the tallest men to ever play Super League and rejoined Catalans’ reserve side last season.