RFL responds to claims of Super League clubs pushing for Nigel Wood return

THE RFL has responded to claims that Super League clubs are pushing to oust Simon Johnson as chairman of the governing body to replace him with former chief Nigel Wood.

That report was first published on iNews, with the publication claiming that Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos were the key pushers in the potential change.

Wood, who is currently on the board at Bradford Bulls, led the governing body throughout the 2010s and was responsible for accruing the biggest Sky deal in recent times with a £40 million contract.

However, he cut a divisive figure during his time at the RFL.

Now All Out Rugby League has revealed that an RFL council meeting on March 12th will see a resolution put forward by Super League club Leigh Leopards and seconded by Championship Batley Bulldogs to be voted on when members meet in Wakefield.

The RFL was approached for comment by League Express, and their response was as such: “The RFL has circulated papers for the spring Council meeting, to be held on Wednesday 12 March 2025.

“It is proper process that any relevant proposed Resolutions are circulated within these papers, four weeks ahead of the Council. Any proposals would not be formally agreed or rejected until that date.

“The Board and Executive are fully focused on strong governance, the future health of the sport and the start of the Betfred Super League and Betfred Championship seasons and will continue to listen to and engage with members and stakeholders.”