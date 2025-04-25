Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls men make short-term loan moves

CASTLEFORD TIGERS man Josh Hodson and Bradford Bulls forward Emmanuel Waine have made the short-term loan moves to Widnes Vikings and London Broncos respectively.

Hodson has played just nine times for the Tigers during an 18-month spell so far, and now links up with the Vikings on a two-week loan.

Widnes head coach Allan Coleman said: “Bringing Josh in is great for us, if you look at his time at Batley, he was arguably the best centre in the competition.

“He’s a tall, rangy, and athletic player who can score tries and is really solid in defence.”

He added: “It’s no secret that we’re struggling for bodies at the minute, but we’ve just got to get on with it and Cas have been brilliant in letting us have Josh for these next two weeks.

“Next week we should be looking a lot better, we could be looking at getting two or three back.

“We’re also looking at getting two new additions in the coming weeks, so we are working hard behind the scenes.”

Meanwhile, Waine has returned to the Cherry Red Records Stadium following a highly-successful spell with the Broncos during their 2023 Championship campaign and 2024 Super League season.