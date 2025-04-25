Batley Bulldogs Chairman hits back at Shane Richardson’s comments

BATLEY BULLDOGS Chairman Kevin Nicholas has hit back at Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson following disparaging comments made by Richardson earlier this week, when the Australian gave a withering assessment of British Rugby League while appearing to claim that too much power lies in the hands of small clubs.

“They live in that corridor and as long as you have Batley having the same vote as St Helens you’ll have the problems that are there now,” said Richardson (pictured below), speaking on James Graham’s podcast, when he also criticised the appointment of Nigel Wood as a director of the RFL.

“The only way they get recognition is because of Wigan, St Helens, Hull and Warrington. Those millionaires, they sit there and think what the hell is happening here?

“When you’ve got a situation where darts is twice the value of Rugby League, that tells you how far it’s gone backwards.”

“Let’s have a broader picture. You can’t think that Batley will bring more fans to the game than Catalans, and that’s the way they think. How are we going to get a bigger pie?”

Richardson appeared to back plans for a ten-team competition that the NRL is thought to support if it took control of the British game.

He said: “Let’s set up a competition and this is the way it’s going to look. You can’t have promotion and relegation, there’s ten teams – eight from England, six certainties, two from France and two based on what the finances are, so you don’t have a Salford again.

“It doesn’t matter what Batley do – they’re not getting in it.”

That has prompted Nicholas to respond, with a direct email to Richardson that has been shared with Totalrl.com

“Gooday Shane,” wrote Nicholas.

“Just read about your thoughts on SL and would like to thank you for bringing my Club to the fore in this debate. Great to see us mentioned so much when we are not in SL.

“It can’t be easy expressing an opinion on a topic that you have so little knowledge about. I tend to avoid that as there is a risk of looking stupid. I admire you for taking that risk and it is a pity it backfired on you, but at least you are fine in Australia as they probably also have your limited level of understanding.

“It’s not uncommon though, is it, when one is on the skewer and under pressure they trade their own embarrassment with what they think is a bigger story, if they can, to divert the media irrespective of the potential outcome to others.

“Desperate times bring desperate acts and this is a good example of that, given that this week I understand you have been issued with a “please explain” notice by the RLPA on the treatment of two young players as well as the raising of a starlet player issue against your coach!

“To assist you going forward and for the avoidance of doubt, during any Council voting Batley do not have the same vote as SL Clubs; they get 1 vote to each Super League clubs 2.18, just so you know to try to avoid looking clueless again in future.

“Furthermore, Gary Hetherington is not on the board of the RFL nor has he been for a considerable number of years. As is pointed out in the article, Nigel Wood hasn’t been at the RFL since 2017 until his recent appointment at the wishes of the overwhelming majority of Council members, including the vast majority of Super league clubs. Perhaps we all know him better than you do!

“Batley have never expressed any opinion about being in SL, but now I am pleased to know your view that we should never be in there. Now I do know it will help me sleep better at night, so thanks again for your help.

“Batley have also never expressed a view that Catalans should not be in SL, but it’s good to see you supporting their inclusion and long may that support continue if the NRL take over and fully fund all the travel, which seems to be your extremely kind suggestion.

“Good to see you are critical of Nigel Wood as possibly being involved in administration of RL so long after he was involved with you in administration all those years ago. I can see your point that perhaps he has been involved too long, a bit like yourself, but maybe you and him might still have something to offer with all your experience. At least you still both strive to get all the information you need to give a fair and balanced assessment of matters, as you both know it’s all about preparation before you open your mouth on a topic. But let’s not dwell on looking stupid by getting your facts wrong.

“I think Wests Tigers are 12th in the ladder so hope I have got that fact right, but I shouldn’t go public in case I have got it wrong. But a quick internet check shows I am right, so all the best on concentrating on getting them a bit higher up the ladder rather than spending time seeking to have a go at a Club you know nothing about.

“Perhaps you can do some quick basic checks to avoid embarrassing yourself in such a way again. I just hope you don’t take your eye off the ball there like you did at Gatesdead, sorry Gateshead, or I fear for Wests Tigers.

“I trust that you were honest enough to confirm on your CV that you took over Gateshead in SL before taking 2 years money and merging them with Hull. Maybe you had the same view of them as Batley that they shouldn’t be in SL. It’s just a pity you took the money from SL, unlike Batley, who all these years later remain solvent.

“If you come to England when the Aussies come over for the Ashes Series you are invited to Batley so I can get you a beer, some hospitality and a parking space, because you wouldn’t believe it, but we do have all that at Batley as well as a real passionate core of family value.

“Also, I can enlighten you in a few areas and maybe pass on a few tips about running a solvent RL Club so next time you feel the need to express a view in public you might have at least a little bit of knowledge of what you are talking about.

“All the best,

Kevin Nicholas

Chairman

Batley Bulldogs

Championship RL Club (not SL as we are not worthy)”