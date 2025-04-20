Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers linked with swap deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS and Featherstone Rovers are being linked with a surprise swap deal, League Express understands.

Castleford’s Sylvester Namo is expected to make the move to the Millennium Stadium to free up the quota space for former Leigh Leopards forward Tom Amone to join the Tigers, whilst Connor Wynne is the man set to head in the other direction, League Express understands.

Namo was not named in Castleford’s 17-man squad for their 13-12 loss against bitter rivals Wakefield Trinity last Thursday night whilst Wynne was a substitute in Featherstone’s 24-22 dramatic win over York Knights on Saturday.

24-year-old Namo has not been the big impact at The Jungle that the Tigers faithful were expecting after some stellar performances for Papua New Guinea over the years, with the forward making just 22 appearances in 18 months.

Wynne, meanwhile, came through the Hull FC academy to score 14 tries in 36 appearances for the Black and Whites’ first-team before making the move to Featherstone in 2024.

Since then, the 24-year-old has scored 29 tries in 34 appearances and is well-regarded amongst the Rovers’ fans.