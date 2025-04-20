England Universities begin President’s Cup with win over GB Teachers

ENGLAND UNIVERSITES 26 GREAT BRITAIN TEACHERS 16

DAVID BUTLER, Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park, Wednesday

NATHAN LYON’S hat-trick of tries for Great Britain Teachers was not enough for victory as England Universities edged a thrilling and fiery contest.

Only eight points separated these teams in their 2024 encounter and this one proved just as competitive.

The Teachers drew first blood as Lyon found his way in at the left corner, but Jacob Cox was unable to convert in the high winds which swirled around the Sports Park all evening.

It wasn’t long before the students replied, with Danny Salkeld barging his way through between the sticks, giving Ben Price an easy conversion.

A few minutes later, Dan Perry made space in midfield, slipping a pass to Price, who completed a one-two to send Perry over. Price was again on target from the tee.

The teams then slugged it out in the wind and the cold, aiming to capitalise on each other’s errors as they wrestled for field position.

Lyon grabbed his second try as the Teachers built pressure, a carbon copy of his first, with two minutes remaining to narrow the gap, but Cox was unable to improve.

Price was given the opportunity to widen the gap again just before half-time when a Teachers player was penalised for unsportsmanlike conduct, bringing the half-time score to 14-8.

Lyon completed his hat-trick early in the second half, diving in again as the Teachers built further pressure, but Cox missed his mark again with the conversion attempt.

Ten minutes later Harry Kirk dodged his way through seven Teachers defenders to score a much-needed try for the students to give them some breathing space and comfort, with Price landing the difficult conversion with ease for a 20-12 advantage.

But the Teachers were back again just after the hour-mark as Will Cooke dummied and went through the left centre to score. Dom Horn took over kicking duties, but was also unsuccessful.

As the game entered the final stages, tempers frayed and the Teachers’ Ryan Morley was sinbinned for an off-the-ball incident. The students made use of the overlap and Perry added his second to the left of the sticks, with Price recording his fifth goal.

With the Teachers restored to full strength, Price then found himself on the wrong side of the referee’s patience as he was deemed to have put his hand in the face of Morley in the tackle and was sent off.

The Teachers pushed forward, but the students’ defence stood firm.

GB Teachers now face UK Armed Forces in round two of the series, at Orrell St James on Wednesday, May 14.

England Universities travel to London to face UK Armed Forces on Wednesday, June 11.

ENGLAND UNIVERSITIES: Ben Price, Freddie Ziegler, Ben Bell-Thorn, Leon Stewart, Jake Dickinson, Oli Winterbottom, Ben Grindley-Roberts, Harry Lowery, Will Lintin, Ben O’Donnell, Mackauly Stephenson, Dan Perry, Danny Salkeld. Subs: Jamie O’Keeffe, Alex Ringshall, James Leach, Elliot Martin, Harry Kirk, Charlie Yeomans, Fin Balback.

Tries: Salkeld (23), Perry (29, 72), Kirk (57); Goals: Price 5/5; Dismissal: Price (78) – hand in face

GB TEACHERS: Brandon Worsley, Nathan Lyon, Ellis Cousins, Will Cooke, Will Kirkup, Niam O’Grady, Jacob Cox, Aaron Hall, Ryan Morley, Henry Higginson, Sam Bardsley, Jack Walton, Chris Cullimore. Subs: Max Day, Dom Horn, Carl Etherington, Reuben Walker.

Tries: Lyon (11, 38, 47), Cooke (65); Goals: Cox 0/3, Horn 0/1; Sin bin: Morley (65) – off-the-ball challenge

Referee: Dan Geddes