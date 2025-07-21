Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity stars banned as Hull FC man also charged

CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward Jeremiah Simbiken and Wakefield Trinity man Isaiah Vagana have both been handed one-match suspensions following wins over Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants respectively.

Simbiken was charged with Grade A Late Contact on Passer which only carries one penalty point. However, given the PNG star’s charge history, he has now accrued 7.5 penalty points and will thus miss Castleford’s away clash at St Helens.

Vagana, meanwhile, has been given 5 penalty points for a Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift and will also sit out one game.

Hull FC man Matty Laidlaw has been charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact, with Alex Mellor and Joe Stimson – both of Castleford – being given Grade B Head Contact and Grade A Late Contact on Passer charges.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Matty Laidlaw (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 8

Franck Maria (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Joe Stimson (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late contact on passer – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5