Steve McNamara reveals all on his time at Catalans Dragons, his exit and what’s next

In his first major interview with the written press since his departure as the head coach of Catalans Dragons, STEVE McNAMARA has spoken with League Express correspondent STEVE BRADY about his time in Perpignan and where he goes from here.

SB: Hi Steve, how are you?

SM: “I’m good, I’m back in England and having a bit of a break, a rest, spending some time watching games. I’ve been to a few Leigh games with Ben (his son) playing and I’m getting out and about.

“I went to Warrington and spent the day with Sam Burgess. We go back a long way and our careers have crossed paths on numerous occasions. I’m going to get out and visit a few other places.

“I’m recharging and I’m ready to see what life brings up next.

“No-one wants to lose their job but only people who have had the opportunity to be involved in coaching or playing at Catalans Dragons will fully understand how difficult it is.

“I’ve said this all along that it is probably one of the best jobs in the competition, but it’s definitely the most challenging.

“Every coach will say the same, you are on this weekly treadmill and it’s very difficult to get off it and find time and space just to breathe.

“With Catalans, that is multiplied by a multitude of factors. It’s really difficult, so this unexpected break does give me a chance to step back and assess a few things.

“It’s not something anyone wants to happen; I’d much rather finish my time in the south of France by winning a Grand Final, but it wasn’t to be.

“I’ve had eight incredible years; the journey has been amazing right from the beginning to the end. We’ve had great moments and disappointments, as happens with every team, but I have to thank every player and member of staff, supporter, sponsor, director that has been involved with the organisation and helped to support me and the team throughout that period.

“It’s been a sensational period of my life.

“Of course it would have been better to win a Grand Final and ride off into the sunset, every coach has that dream, but it’s sport, it’s life and it doesn’t happen that way.

“You deal with what happened and move on as best you can. I’ve got nothing but incredible memories of my time at Catalans, it’s been my life, my home. I’ve loved being with the people in that beautiful region. It’s become an obsession for me and I love it.

“But all good things come to an end and it took a bit of time to sort out the details between me and the club once I’d lost the job. But now I’d like to express my thanks to everybody involved.

“The players have been magnificent and their application and desire to help turn the club from where we were when we arrived in the Million Pound Game to challenging for top honours in the game.

“I massively appreciate everyone’s effort.”

SB: Which players stand out for you?

SM: “Everybody asks me who was your best signing and who has been the most influential, but there have been so many different groups and types of players. You can look at the headliners like Sam Tomkins, Michael McIlorum, Ben Garcia, who is just such a brilliant captain, and there are many more to mention.

“But I go right back to the beginning and the one who stands out for me was Lewis Tierney, he just sticks in my mind.

“He came with a bundle of energy on loan from Wigan and scored two tries in that Million Pound Game, playing fullback, which wasn’t his position.

“You think back and without a contribution from a player like that everything could have been so different. And he scores a try at Wembley for the biggest achievement in the club’s history.”

SB: And your colleagues?

SM: “There are all sorts of people too, like Sandra Chevalier, who is the Dragons’ welfare officer, helping new signings settle into a different country and lifestyle. She works tirelessly.

“Cous-Cous (Christian Cozza, former kitman) had been with the club and got the chance to be with us when we won the Challenge Cup, and of course Bernard (Guasch) the President.

“Everybody knows Bernard and sees the work he does, but there are so many more, like club legend Thomas Bosc.

“He was so supportive and brilliant to work with, he has the respect of all players, whether they come from down the road in Perpignan, Wigan or Sydney. His achievements as a player speak for themselves but his commitment to the club is absolutely incredible.

“All of these people are crucial parts of our success and I know I will have lots and lots of friends for many years to come there.

“It’s a big part of your life, nearly eight years.”

SB: What was it like when you first arrived in the middle of the 2017 season?

SM: “The group of French players have been outstanding. I came into that environment and it was like landing on Mars, it was so foreign, it was red hot, the middle of summer and I needed their help immediately.

“I was there to help them to try and survive and stay in the competition, but I didn’t speak a word of French and I had no idea what life was all about down there. Their help and understanding towards me was invaluable.

“It was a two-way thing and we created a really strong bond through it. We had to help each other and by making yourself a bit vulnerable it worked.”

SB: What is the future for French Rugby League?

SM: “My thoughts have been clear all through my time there and especially in recent times. My support for French Rugby League, the expansion of the game, Catalans, Toulouse and all of the other clubs in France will not change regardless of me not working there any more.

“My support for the inclusion of French teams in the Super League is well documented. There should be additional support there wherever it comes from to help us grow the game.

“I will never jump to the other side of that fence, I’ve been there, lived there and understand it all and it is a vital part of the Rugby League culture and the potential strength of the entire sport moving forward.

“Going back many years, playing for England schoolboys and under-21s against France, we’d travel across and go to places like Carcassonne or some of the smaller places, I got an early taste of it.

“It was always fierce when you played them but so hospitable either side of the game.

“Then when you go to live and work there and you see some of the areas with real strong pockets of support for Rugby League, the passion is off the charts.

“When we brought the Challenge Cup home in 2018 we took it around the regions and it brought it home what it actually meant to them. They are the ones who have kept the game alive in France against massive odds.

“You can see the struggle through generations of families who have stood up to everything for the game they love, it’s really deep-rooted.

“It’s as passionate, if not more so, than anything you will see in England or Australia.”

SB: How do you feel about it all ending so suddenly?

SM: “As for this year, we went through a difficult start to the season, we bounced back and we were six from seven, we had three away games and it came to an abrupt end.

“Of course, as a coach you back yourself to find the answers and bounce back, but a decision was made and there’s no point looking back.

“I’ve had some space and time to digest what happened and I think what we achieved there was absolutely outstanding.

“I remember Scott Dureau texting me when we got to the first Grand Final and he said he thought it was nearly impossible that a Catalans team could get there and do that.

“He understood the difficulties involved, so it’s a real credit to everyone involved that we did it.

“Hopefully, at some point, the club will get itself back into that position and be able to go again and try to be Super League winners.

“There are so many different factors involved, so you’ve got to be the best version of yourself and whoever that new coach will be they need to bring their individual strengths to the organisation and I’m sure they will do that.

“I didn’t expect to be in this position but I am using the time to breathe and re-assess things. I have no clear idea what will happen next, I am open to ideas but I want to do something exciting and challenging again.

“I’ve had the best experience of that over the last eight years and we’ll see what life throws up next.”

SB: What were your highs and lows?

SM: “Winning the first-ever trophy for the club, at Wembley, was incredible and that opened the door to the game at Nou Camp, Barcelona. Anybody involved in our group will say that that was like another Challenge Cup Final but in the cathedral of Catalonia, the Nou Camp.

“It was huge for everyone involved and the celebration was like winning at Wembley. Unfortunately it kind of derailed our season after such a massive high. Who would have ever thought that Rugby League would be played upon that stage?

“The biggest achievement for me, however, was helping turn a team which has always been classed as inconsistent into a regular top-four side for four consecutive years. To be league-leaders, to win that sensational game at Newcastle, scoring three tries in four and a half minutes then win in Golden Point, these were huge.

“For a club labelled inconsistent, to be up there for four years, to beat the league-leaders and lift the leaders’ trophy then be only one point off it once more, wow that is some effort in pulling together.

“They were the clear highs for me, getting home semi-finals and reaching Grand Finals.

“But the lows follow the same pattern, to reach Grand Finals and lose really hurts.

“If someone had said to me you will get to two Grand Finals in three years and only concede just three tries in both games I’d have taken that. But the results show you how difficult it is to finally get over the line at the end.

“Defences are so tough to break down at that point and just not being able to do so in two incredibly close games was difficult.

“But the journey has been wonderful and I cannot thank people enough, although there are too many to mention. It’s not about individuals; it’s a cliché but it has to be a team effort.

“And for a while there I thought we had the greatest team in the game.”