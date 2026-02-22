Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors sweat over disciplinary

CASTLEFORD TIGERS and Wigan Warriors will be sweating over potential disciplinary concerns following the weekend’s Super League action.

The Tigers went down 24-10 to Toulouse Olympique in the south of France. And if that defeat wasn’t bad enough, the issues were compounded with an elbow to the face of Tyler Dupree by Chris Atkin.

Atkin was sinbinned for the infringement late in the game and missed the remaining seven minutes of the loss.

Meanwhile, Adam Keighran was sinbinned for the second time in as many matches with a late tackle.

Having already accrued five penalty points for the same incident in the win over Castleford in Round One, he is most vulnerable to a ban.