Super League Team of the Week: Bradford, Leeds, St Helens, Wigan and Toulouse included

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Ran York ragged in the big defeat of York.
2. Reubenn Rennie – Toulouse Olympique
Castleford simply couldn’t live with the power and pace of two-try Rennie.
3. Krystian Mapapalangi – Castleford Tigers
The only positive out of Castleford’s loss to Toulouse was the performance of this man, who keeps impressing.
4. Waqa Blake – Bradford Bulls
The man of the moment at present with Blake winding the clock back with a superb performance against Catalans and two more tries.
5. Maika Sivo – Leeds Rhinos
A two-try display on his return from 14 months out.
6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Helped Wigan to victory over Hull FC.
7. Jack Sinfield – Wakefield Trinity
Stepped into Mason Lino’s shoes brilliantly in the win against Huddersfield.
8. Tyler Dupree – Toulouse Olympique
Was a determined figure up front for Toulouse in their win over Castleford.
9. Daryl Clark – St Helens
Enjoyed a great display at hooker in the win over Leigh.
10. Sam Eseh – Wigan Warriors
A great Wigan league debut in the front row against former loan side Hull FC.
11. Sam Walters – Wigan Warriors
Had a powerful presence up front against Hull.
12. Ed Chamberlain – Bradford Bulls
Chamberlain has started well to life at Odsal and he made some telling contributions against Catalans.
13. Joe Shorrocks – St Helens
Linked up beautifully with St Helens’ playmakers in their win over Leigh.
Substitutes
14. Bailey Hodgson – Leigh Leopards
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against St Helens.
15. Caleb Aekins – Bradford Bulls
Another great performance by Aekins in the win over Catalans.
16. Olly Ashall-Bott – Toulouse Olympique
Again deserves a place in the Team of the Week after running rings around Castleford.
17. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors
Continues to impress in the new season.