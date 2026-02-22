Super League Team of the Week: Bradford, Leeds, St Helens, Wigan and Toulouse included

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Ran York ragged in the big defeat of York.

2. Reubenn Rennie – Toulouse Olympique

Castleford simply couldn’t live with the power and pace of two-try Rennie.

3. Krystian Mapapalangi – Castleford Tigers

The only positive out of Castleford’s loss to Toulouse was the performance of this man, who keeps impressing.

4. Waqa Blake – Bradford Bulls

The man of the moment at present with Blake winding the clock back with a superb performance against Catalans and two more tries.

5. Maika Sivo – Leeds Rhinos

A two-try display on his return from 14 months out.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Helped Wigan to victory over Hull FC.

7. Jack Sinfield – Wakefield Trinity

Stepped into Mason Lino’s shoes brilliantly in the win against Huddersfield.

8. Tyler Dupree – Toulouse Olympique

Was a determined figure up front for Toulouse in their win over Castleford.

9. Daryl Clark – St Helens

Enjoyed a great display at hooker in the win over Leigh.

10. Sam Eseh – Wigan Warriors

A great Wigan league debut in the front row against former loan side Hull FC.

11. Sam Walters – Wigan Warriors

Had a powerful presence up front against Hull.

12. Ed Chamberlain – Bradford Bulls

Chamberlain has started well to life at Odsal and he made some telling contributions against Catalans.

13. Joe Shorrocks – St Helens

Linked up beautifully with St Helens’ playmakers in their win over Leigh.

Substitutes

14. Bailey Hodgson – Leigh Leopards

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against St Helens.

15. Caleb Aekins – Bradford Bulls

Another great performance by Aekins in the win over Catalans.

16. Olly Ashall-Bott – Toulouse Olympique

Again deserves a place in the Team of the Week after running rings around Castleford.

17. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors

Continues to impress in the new season.