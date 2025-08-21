Castleford Tigers announce Ryan Carr as head coach

RYAN CARR has been announced has Castleford Tigers head coach on a three-year deal.

37-year-old Carr is currently serving as an assistant coach at the St George Illawarra Dragons under head coach Shane Flanagan and will officially join the Tigers ahead of the 2026 season.

Speaking this morning, Carr is looking forward to the move: “It’s an exciting opportunity, it’s a proud historic club is Cas and I’m aware of where the clubs been, where it came from and where its going.

“I feel a lot of excitement on the direction that the club is heading in the near future. It deserves to be better than where it is, and that’s where we need to take it. I feel the opportunity, and the room for growth is really fast at the club – I’m excited to get started.”

Castleford’s director of rugby Chris Chester said: “I’m delighted to announce the signing of Ryan Carr.

“Ryan is an experienced coach having worked in the UK with Featherstone, Leeds and in the NRL with Parramatta and St George.

“He’s a highly-thought of coach who has a great knowledge of the game and a great work ethic.

“I can’t wait to start to work with Ryan to make sure we get the Castleford club where it needs to be. “